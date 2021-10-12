Honor beats US sanctions with Google services

Former Huawei smartphone brand Honor completed a significant coup by securing Google Mobile Services as the software platform for its Honor 50 range ahead of a reported expansion in availability.

In a tweet yesterday (11 October), Honor revealed Google Mobile Services will feature on the Honor 50 series, a collaboration which brings the Chinese device maker access to a variety of the search giant’s mobile services and APIs including the Play Store, Chrome browser and YouTube.

The message confirms reports regarding Google Mobile Services which accompanied the domestic launch of the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro in June.

Honor was spun-off from Huawei in late 2020 to help circumvent trade restrictions which prevented the former parent company accessing key software and components from US-based companies.

Last month, The Washington Post reported something of a spat between US officials regarding whether Honor should face the same trade restrictions as Huawei.

The smartphone brand also continues to access US components, with its Magic 3 series running Qualcomm silicon and a UI based on Google’s Android.

South China Morning Post speculated a launch in European markets could take place later this month ahead of a broader expansion in availability.

GSMArena concurred with the European launch timeline, but stated only the base Honor 50 model will be available in the region.