 Honor beats US sanctions with Google services - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Honor beats US sanctions with Google services

12 OCT 2021

Former Huawei smartphone brand Honor completed a significant coup by securing Google Mobile Services as the software platform for its Honor 50 range ahead of a reported expansion in availability.

In a tweet yesterday (11 October), Honor revealed Google Mobile Services will feature on the Honor 50 series, a collaboration which brings the Chinese device maker access to a variety of the search giant’s mobile services and APIs including the Play Store, Chrome browser and YouTube.

The message confirms reports regarding Google Mobile Services which accompanied the domestic launch of the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro in June.

Honor was spun-off from Huawei in late 2020 to help circumvent trade restrictions which prevented the former parent company accessing key software and components from US-based companies.

Last month, The Washington Post reported something of a spat between US officials regarding whether Honor should face the same trade restrictions as Huawei.

The smartphone brand also continues to access US components, with its Magic 3 series running Qualcomm silicon and a UI based on Google’s Android.

South China Morning Post speculated a launch in European markets could take place later this month ahead of a broader expansion in availability.

GSMArena concurred with the European launch timeline, but stated only the base Honor 50 model will be available in the region.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Google defends India record from competition claims

US senators target Apple, Google with app market move

Google seeking privacy boost in search app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association