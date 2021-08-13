 Honor looks for magic touch with post Huawei launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Honor looks for magic touch with post Huawei launch

13 AUG 2021

Honor unveiled its first flagship since its split from former parent Huawei, the Magic 3 series, as the newly independent company attempts to make inroads into the global smartphone market.

Having been sold and separated from Huawei in late 2020, Honor is able to source components from companies currently restricted from supplying its former parent with certain products due to US sanctions.

As a result, Honor’s flagship uses the latest Qualcomm 5G chipset. Its statement does not mention Google specifically, but the devices will be initially launched in the Chinese market with the Magic UI 5.0 operating system which is based on Android 11.

The Magic 3 series comprises three devices: the standard Magic 3; a Pro version; and a Pro+. All three come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G chipset, 4600mAh battery, 6.76-inch display and a quad camera set-up with the main module on each 64MP.

All three contain Honor’s in-house AI imaging engine and various other pieces of software developed by the challenger manufacturer. Its higher-spec model comes with an upgraded camera set-up, improved screen technology and various other upgrades.

The standard and pro devices have similar specifications, though the latter comes with higher internal memory. Honor Magic 3 starts at €899, the Pro costs €1,099 and the Pro+ is priced from €1,499.

Business update
During the event Honor also provided an update on its progress since the split from Huawei.

Honor noted its share had increased to almost 15 per cent in the Chinese market with the company looking to press on with global ambitions for the brand.

It has 10,000 employees and claims to have “invested heavily” in R&D, with four full research centres and 100 laboratories across the globe. It has also filed 5,500 new patent applications and said it was “quickly re-establishing strategic partnerships with some of the world’s top suppliers.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Google vuelve a Honor tras la separación de Huawei

Google makes Honor comeback after Huawei sale

Los analistas celebran la buena marcha del mercado de smartphones
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association