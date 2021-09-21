US mulls Honor action

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor was rumoured to be at risk of similar sanctions to former parent company Huawei, with representatives from two of four key US government departments reportedly in favour of imposing restrictions.

The Washington Post reported Pentagon and Department of Energy experts are in favour of moving Honor onto the country’s list of companies with export restrictions, while those at the Departments of Commerce and State are against.

If the quartet fail to reach a consensus on whether Honor poses a security risk, and subsequently be placed on the list, the matter will reportedly be escalated.

Huawei divested Honor in late 2020 and, as a result the unit was protected from trade restrictions on its former parent covering sourcing components and software from US companies.

While Huawei’s handset business has since suffered a decline in shipments, under new ownership and using US-sourced parts Honor executives have been bullish on its prospects.

Along with Huawei, a number of other companies have been slapped with US restrictions on national security grounds.

Huawei has frequently denied all security claims made against it.