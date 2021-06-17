 Google makes Honor comeback after Huawei sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google makes Honor comeback after Huawei sale

17 JUN 2021

Honor reportedly reinstated Google’s apps and services, a move made possible by its separation from former owner Huawei, with the vendor planning to use the US company’s software in its latest smartphone series, the Honor 50.

The company told The Verge it would be able to include Google Mobile Services in the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro, which it is initially launching in China.

Honor was prevented from installing Google services including the Play Store due to a US block on Huawei, but the sale of the unit in November 2020 opened the door to reinstating the software in new models.

The vendor touted the camera capabilities in its Honor 50 series, as it seeks to tap a consumer trend around creating short-form videos.

Both models feature a rear camera set-up comprising a 108MP main, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro and 2MP depth modules.

The Honor 50 Pro differentiates by having dual cameras on the front, with a 12MP option providing a 100-degree angle and a 32MP unit. It features a 6.72-inch display, with Honor 50 employing a 6.57-inch screen.

Both provide a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 100W fast charging and are powered by the Qualcomm 778G 5G chipset.

Honor 50 is priced CNY2,699 ($419.37) and the Pro CNY3,699 for the Pro. The devices will launch in international markets including France, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UK at a later date.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa in EC crosshairs

Google bows to EC pressure on Android search options

Huawei founder urges shift to software
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association