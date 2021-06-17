Google makes Honor comeback after Huawei sale - Mobile World Live

Honor reportedly reinstated Google’s apps and services, a move made possible by its separation from former owner Huawei, with the vendor planning to use the US company’s software in its latest smartphone series, the Honor 50.

The company told The Verge it would be able to include Google Mobile Services in the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro, which it is initially launching in China.

Honor was prevented from installing Google services including the Play Store due to a US block on Huawei, but the sale of the unit in November 2020 opened the door to reinstating the software in new models.

The vendor touted the camera capabilities in its Honor 50 series, as it seeks to tap a consumer trend around creating short-form videos.

Both models feature a rear camera set-up comprising a 108MP main, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro and 2MP depth modules.

The Honor 50 Pro differentiates by having dual cameras on the front, with a 12MP option providing a 100-degree angle and a 32MP unit. It features a 6.72-inch display, with Honor 50 employing a 6.57-inch screen.

Both provide a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 100W fast charging and are powered by the Qualcomm 778G 5G chipset.

Honor 50 is priced CNY2,699 ($419.37) and the Pro CNY3,699 for the Pro. The devices will launch in international markets including France, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UK at a later date.