Facebook hit by social media hack - Mobile World Live

HomeAppsNews

Facebook hit by social media hack

10 FEB 2020

Official social media accounts of Facebook suffered a hack attack on 7 February, BBC News reported, moves the media outlet stated were likely an attempt to highlight weaknesses in its cybersecurity.

Twitter said the accounts of Facebook and its messaging app Messenger were hacked through a third-party platform. The company said in a statement it swiftly locked the accounts after discovering the issue and was working to restore them with Facebook.

Facebook told Reuters the event was short-lived, and it had since restored the affected accounts.

BBC News reported Facebook’s accounts on Twitter and Instagram were attacked by hacker group OurMine as an attempt to expose security vulnerabilities.

It stated the group was behind previous attacks targeting the social media accounts of high-profile users including those of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

