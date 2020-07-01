 Facebook gives up Hobbi - Mobile World Live
Facebook gives up Hobbi

01 JUL 2020

Facebook told users it planned to pull the plug on an experimental app for organising ideas and hobbies less than five months after launch, TechCrunch reported.

Users of the Hobbi app, which launched on iOS devices in the US in mid-February, were informed the service will stop operating on 10 July, the media outlet wrote, citing poor user uptake for the move.

TechCrunch stated Hobbi was downloaded 7,000 times, citing Sensor Tower data.

Hobbi was developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team and enabled users to organise photos and videos into projects and track their progress.

Since its creation in mid-2019, the NPE Team launched apps including CatchUp, a voice-calling service, and one tailoring Facebook’s Messenger to Apple Watch devices.

The social media giant previously explained it expected most apps released by the division to falter “if we learn that they’re not very useful to people”.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

