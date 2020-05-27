 Facebook experiments with voice calling app - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Facebook experiments with voice calling app

27 MAY 2020

Facebook trialed an app allowing people make voice calls with up to eight contacts after they indicate their availability to talk, as the company continues a recent push into providing more communications tools.

In a blog, the social media giant explained the app, named CatchUp, was addressing a problem linked to people’s tendency to avoid calling more frequently as they didn’t know whether it was a convenient time to talk.

The app allows users to indicate their availability to speak and to call contacts that show as available for conversations, removing the need to schedule a time to chat.

The company noted people won’t have to use a Facebook account as the app will access their phone contact list.

CatchUp was developed by the company’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team, a unit unveiled by Facebook in July 2019 to build apps offering new users experiences.

The app will initially be tested only in the US for a limited period of time.

This is the latest move by Facebook aiming to offer means of connection through its services. A month ago it introduced Messenger Rooms letting people make group video calls with up to 50 people at a time.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

