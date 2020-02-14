Facebook experiments with hobby app - Mobile World Live

Facebook released an experimental app enabling users to organise photos and videos into projects and track their progress, in an effort to offer space for people’s hobbies and ideas, TechCrunch reported.

The media outlet noted the app, named Hobbi, was deployed by the company’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team, a unit unveiled in July 2019 to develop apps offering new users experiences.

Hobbi reportedly enables users to combine photos and other files into topic-based collections, while keeping up with advances on specific projects.

It also lets people create a video with highlights after the piece of work is finished, TechCrunch stated.

The app is available on iOS devices in the US, Colombia and selected European countries.

Facebook previously said it expected many of the apps developed by its NPE Team to fail, noting they will “change very rapidly and will be shut down if we learn that they’re not useful to people”.

The company’s move to experiment with app development was revealed shortly after research indicated interest in Facebook among younger users could be waning.