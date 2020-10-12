 Epic Games fails to overturn Fortnite iOS ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Epic Games fails to overturn Fortnite iOS ban

12 OCT 2020

Epic Games faced a second setback in a lawsuit challenging Apple’s App Store rules, failing to obtain the right to reinstate its popular game Fortnite for iOS devices.

A US district court judge ruled against Epic Games’ request for a preliminary injunction against Apple’s block on Fortnite.

Despite having “strong arguments regarding Apple’s exclusive distribution through the iOS App Store, and the in-app purchase (IAP) system through which Apple takes 30 per cent of certain IAP payments”, the game developer had not “sufficiently addressed Apple’s counter arguments”, the judge said.

The court also repeated an earlier decision to ban Apple’s attempt to block access to Epic Games’s Unreal Engine developer toolkit for iOS and Mac.

Epic Games previously attempted to bring Fortnite back to the App Store, but the court dismissed the plea, saying the developer could make changes to comply with Apple’s policies.

The row started in August, when Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after Epic Games introduced a direct payment option for its titles on the iOS and Android platforms.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Apple under fire for gaming monopoly claims

Blog: Could Apple’s App Store row hurt its 5G entry?

Apple ups podcast play with Scout FM buy
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association