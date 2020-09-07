 Epic Games fights Fortnite iOS ban - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Epic Games fights Fortnite iOS ban

07 SEP 2020

Epic Games asked a US court to temporarily revoke a block on its popular Fortnite game by Apple, claiming it could suffer irreparable damage to its reputation and a permanent loss of users.

In a court filing, Epic Games said daily active users on iOS had already dropped by more than 60 per cent since Apple banned Fortnite in mid-August.

It called for a preliminary injunction against the move, which it said Apple took in “retaliation” in a bid to deter it and others from challenging the US company’s “anti-competitive conduct”.

Epic Games said the financial damage was incalculable, but warned users were likely to defect due to the “loss of Fortnite as a gathering place” for users across all platforms.

The gaming company stated iOS was the most-used platform by Fortnite players, accounting for 116 million of the game’s 350 million users.

Apple lost out in a bid to block Epic Games’ Unreal Engine developer accounts from iOS.

The next court hearing on the case is planned for 28 September.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

