MediaTek unveiled its Dimensity 9300 chipset, pushing the latest iteration of its highest-end silicon as delivering improved gaming, video capture and generative AI processing.

The company claims the embedded AI processor significantly enhances device performance while improving energy efficiency, promoting the ability for handsets to use secure and seamless edge computing.

Large language models supported include Meta Platform’s Llama 2, Baichuan 2 and Baidu AI, the chip company noted. This, it added, can aid in the development of end user applications for generated text, images and music.

MediaTek president Joe Chen said the latest offering was its “most powerful flagship chip yet, bringing a huge boost in raw computing power” to devices toting it.

“This unique architecture, combined with our upgraded on-chip AI processing unit, will usher in a new era of generative” services, Chen predicted, tipping developers to “push the limits” with edge and hybrid computing capabilities.

The company highlighted the chipset could offer game console-level effects, and support simultaneous gaming and video streaming.

Devices featuring the chipset are expected to be launched by the end of the year.