 Epic Games developer tools saved from Apple block - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Epic Games developer tools saved from Apple block

25 AUG 2020

Epic Games won a reprieve for its Unreal Engine gaming platform against Apple plans to block access to developer accounts on iOS and macOS.

A US district court judge yesterday (24 August) ruled against Apple’s plan to terminate Epic Games’s Unreal Engine developer tool kit from 28 August, citing potentially significant damage to the platform and broader gaming industry.

Epic Games initiated legal action against Apple following a notification the vendor planned to pull the plug on its developer tools.

The judge noted Epic Games did not breach any contracts related to the game engine and developer tools, despite offering a direct payment option for its Fortnite title, branding Apple’s reaction as severe and likely to impact third-party developers despite having minimal impact on the iPhone maker itself.

But the court said a previous ban on popular gaming title Fortnite from the App Store was in Epic Games’ hands, given it could make changes to comply with Apple’s policies.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Microsoft backs Epic Games in Apple clash

Microsoft blasts Apple in game streaming row

Apple, Google extend virus tracking app API coverage
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association