Apple plotted sweeping changes to its app ecosystem across the European Union (EU) later this year, which include allowing iPhone and iPad users to delete native apps spanning App Store and Safari browser in another attempt to avoid a large fine under the bloc’s Digital Markets Act.

By end of year, Apple users will be able to select a default browser directly from a choice screen after going through a list of options.

The option will be shown to all EU-based users with Safari set as their default.

A randomly ordered list of 12 browsers will be shown with short descriptions and users will be required to scroll through the full list before making a choice.

Bloomberg previously reported Alphabet-owned Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be the default search engine on Safari.

Additional apps Apple will allow users to delete include Messages, Photos and Camera.

“These updates come from our ongoing and continuing dialogue with the European Commission about compliance with the Digital Market Act’s requirements in these areas,” Apple announced in a developer update.

The maximum fine for infringing the Act is 10 per cent of worldwide turnover, with the level of fine able to be increased for repeat offences.