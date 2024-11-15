The Australian and New South Wales (NSW) governments set aside up to AUD48 million ($31 million) to improve mobile coverage along major roads in remote areas to narrow the digital divide.

In a statement, Australia’s Ministry of Communications explained the NSW government will contribute as much as AUD38 million through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. The federal government’s national Regional Roads Australia Mobile Programme will allocate AUD9 million towards joint projects with the department and AUD1 million to the NSW Telco Authority.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland explained the NSW pilot scheme would seek out partnerships with industry “to identify and test innovative and new technical solutions which, if proven, have the potential to be delivered more broadly”.

Tara Moriarty, Minister for Regional NSW, said the region is “focused on closing the digital divide in some of the state’s most notorious highway black spots, improving safety for road users and ensuring they can easily navigate and stay connected” while on the move”.

The project aims to address coverage gaps in key transport corridors by investing in infrastructure including small cells, macro and mobile towers.