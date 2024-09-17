Apple released its iOS 18 software featuring the ability for iPhone users to send Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages, and the means to save and generate passwords from a single location.

The updated Messages app includes bold, italic, underline and strikethrough formatting options, along with new text effects to enliven words and phrases.

Apple resisted using RCS but now says it offers richer media and more reliable group messaging than SMS and MMS.

A new Password app brings all a user’s credentials including pass and verification codes in to one place. It also alerts iPhone owners when a password could be easily guessed, has been used multiple times or appeared in a known data leak.

The update also has Home Screen customisation features including creating new layouts for each page, or placing app icons and widgets to frame wallpaper.

Users can also make app icons appear larger and change their colour.

Apple stated iOS 18 features the “biggest-ever update to Photos”, including a simplified layout and new organisation categories Recent Days, People and Pets, and Trips.

A control centre menu update offers more shortcut choices and a new controls gallery features options from third-party apps.

When Wi-Fi is not available, supported devices will be able to send text messages using satellite connectivity.

Apple Intelligence AI features are due to begin rolling out in October.

iOS 18 is available for iPhone XS and later models.