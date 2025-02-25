Apple outlined a plan to spend more than $500 billion over the next four years to hire 20,000 new employees, expand its data centre capacity across five US states and build its own AI servers.

The additional jobs will focus on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning.

Apple stated the investment and new jobs are its biggest US commitments to date.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation and we’re proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Apple CEO Tim Cook stated.

Bloomberg wrote US President Donald Trump implied Apple is investing domestically to skirt 10 per cent tariffs on products imported from China following a recent meeting with Cook.

Cook was among many tech titans to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony on 20 January.

The vendor and its partners intend to open a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the state of Texas in 2026 to produce servers for its Apple Intelligence software and AI tools.

It will also double its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund created in 2017 to support innovation and manufacturing jobs. The fund is growing from $5 billion to $10 billion as part of the new investment.

The expansion of the fund includes a multi-billion-dollar commitment from Apple to produce advanced silicon in a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in the state of Arizona.

It also plans to open the Apple Manufacturing Academy in the state of Michigan to help companies transition to advanced manufacturing by implementing AI and smart manufacturing techniques.

Apple also plans to expand data centre capacity in the states of North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada.