Operator Bharti Airtel registered gains across all segments in its fiscal Q1 (calendar Q2), with continued ARPU gains driving double-digit mobile revenue increases in India and Africa.

Group net profit jumped 158 per cent year-on-year to INR41.6 billion ($495.6 million), supported by an exceptional gain of INR7.4 billion, with total revenue up 2.8 per cent to INR385.1 billion, weakened by currency depreciations in Africa.

Airtel MD Gopal Vittal noted its “stringent focus on driving cost efficiencies” was reflected in strong operating leverage, with Africa continuing to deliver strong underlying constant currency revenue growth.

Vittal added the industry “saw much needed action on tariff repair”, which is positive for the industry’s financial health, but added it believes the industry needs at least INR300 ARPU for financial stability.

Revenue in India grew 10.1 per cent to INR290.5 billion. Mobile service turnover increased 10.5 per cent to INR225.3 billion, led by strong adoption of 4G and 5G users and growing ARPU, up 5.4 per cent to INR211, the operator stated.

Mobile users increased 4.7 per cent to 354.5 million, with post-paid subs growing 16.7 per cent to 23.9 million. Average data usage rose 12.4 per cent to 23.7GB a month.

Airtel Business revenue was up by 8.3 per cent to INR54.8 billion.

Capex in India in the quarter fell 27.4 per cent to INR67.8 billion.

Africa

Revenue in Africa grew 19 per cent to $1.2 billion, with ARPU up 7.8 per cent to $2.20.

Its mobile user base increased 8.6 per cent to 155.4 million. Data consumption per user surged 25 per cent to 6.2GB a month.

Airtel Money ARPU rose 8.8 per cent to $1.90. Active customers increased 14.9 per cent to 39.5 million, with the revenue improving 28.4 per cent to $223 million.