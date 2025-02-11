Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s 2024 financials were boosting by continued ARPU growth and double-digit gains in its multimedia, data communication and internet (MIDI) unit, though marketing costs rose.

President director and CEO Vikram Sinha noted in its earnings release it increased its 4G base station count by 9.6 per cent to end the year with more than 196,00 sites to keep up with a 12.2 per cent surge in data traffic.

The number of 5G sites rose from 90 to 107.

Net profit increased 9 per cent to IDR4.9 trillion ($299.2 million), despite operating income dropping IDR1.1 trillion due to a one-off gain on an asset sale and leaseback in 2023.

Income was aided by an IDR246.8 billion decrease in finance costs.

Total sales grew 9 per cent to IDR55.9 trillion.

Mobile revenue increased by 7.5 per cent to IDR47 trillion and ARPU 6.6 per cent to IDR38,000.

Marketing expenses rose 18.9 per cent to IDR2 trillion, attributed to an increase in subscriber acquisition cost as it expands into rural areas.

Its mobile subscriber base declined by 4.1 million to 94.7 million due to SIM consolidation.

Revenue from MIDI grew 23.4 per cent to nearly IDR8 trillion, supported by rising demand for IT services.

Capex decreased 22 per cent to IDR9.9 trillion, with nearly 83 per cent allocated to mobile.