Ericsson was tasked with overhauling TIM Brasil’s billing systems, a job involving the consolidation of multiple platforms which it intends to fulfil using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

TIM Brasil is seeking operational and technological improvements. Ericsson stated the consolidated set-up would offer various performance gains, along with better security, accounting, debt collection and roaming capabilities.

Ericsson’s cloud-native billing product will cover TIM Brasil’s consumer, corporate and fixed customer segments. It explained the set-up will employ AI to improve the accuracy of bills and simplify invoicing for converged services.

TIM Brasil CIO Auana Mattar explained it constantly seeks ways to put technology to use for its own operations, in this case looking to bring “more efficiency and continuous improvement to our processes”.

The operator ultimately expects its work with Ericsson to help uncover “innovative business models that require high computational performance combined with accuracy”.