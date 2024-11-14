Veon CEO Kaan Terzioglu (pictured) reportedly urged for a resolution to the war between Ukraine and Russia, as Donald Trump’s election as US president for a second term increased the chances of a potential end to the conflict.

Terzioglu, who heads up the parent company of Ukraine’s largest operator, told Bloomberg Kyivstar employees continue to work hard to keep its network running but added families are increasingly fragmented and there was a need to reignite hope. “We need to reconstruct Ukraine,” he said.

Trump’s victory in last week’s US election has increased chatter about an end to the war that has lasted for more than three years, after the president-elect stated during campaigning he would broker a deal between the two countries.

Discussing Trump assuming office in January and its impact on Ukraine, Terzioglu told Bloomberg the country’s people had put on a big fight and they “deserve a solution with dignity”.

He continued: “Every plane that takes off has to land at certain point. Every war has to stop.”

As well as owning Kyivstar, Veon had a long history in Russia. Under its former name of VimpelCom, it operated one of the country’s first mobile networks.

Veon exited Russia in 2023, selling the subsidiary for $2.2 billion to a local management team.

In the wake of the war, the company focused its efforts on Ukraine and has pledged to invest $1 billion to rebuild the country’s telecoms infrastructure.