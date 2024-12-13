Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as Google revealed its Willow quantum chip, the US opened the door to increase funding for its rip and replace programme and Apple’s 2027 objective to overtake Qualcomm became public.

Google Willow quantum chip slashes compute time

What happened: Google announced its latest Willow quantum chip, touting breakthroughs in high-speed computational performance and the ability to significantly reduce errors compared to current machines.

Why it matters: The Willow chip marks a key achievement in Google’s sustained efforts to build a large-scale quantum computer, which it began in 2012. The chip executes a standard benchmark function in less than five minutes, while the fastest machines of today would take 10 septillion years to process the same computation. While application of the technology remains years away, it is clear that Google’s breakthrough is significant, with the news resulting in parent Alphabet shares rising by almost 5 per cent.

US to vote on boosting rip and replace funding

What happened: The US House of Representatives are reportedly set to vote on a defence bill which could provide $3 billion to telecoms companies to strip out kit made by Huawei and ZTE.

Why it matters: The move underscores long-term efforts led by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel to secure increased funding for the removal of equipment made the Chinese companies, which have been deemed as a national security risk. Rosenworcel explained that nearly 40 per cent of companies required to carry out the switch out would not be able to do so without additional funding. Rosenworcel said “national security and the connectivity of rural consumers who depend on these networks” are at risk.

Apple leak reveals 3-year target to outdo Qualcomm

What happened: Apple is reportedly targeting 2027 to surpass Qualcomm’s modem technology with its in-house iPhone chips, following years of developmental delays.

Why it matters: Following years of speculation around Apple’s development of in-house iPhone modems, a project set back due to numerous prototype challenges, Bloomberg reports that the tech giant is now vying to overtake the technology offered by its current supplier Qualcomm. Apple’s in-house chips could be first used in an update to the iPhone SE series in early 2025. Richard Windsor, analyst and founder of industry blog Radio Free Mobile, argued that since a 2019 dispute between the companies over patent royalties, Apple has been striving to edge out its supplier to “give it the ability to reignite legal hostilities over royalties without putting the iPhone business at risk”.