DigitalBridge struck a deal to acquire data centre operator Yondr, bolstering the investment company’s portfolio as it attempts to tap rising demand for computing power for AI services.

The digital infrastructure investment specialist stated it would acquire Yondr through one of its managed funds. Financial details were not disclosed.

DigitalBridge stated Yondr is a key player in the digital infrastructure sector and it will use its data centre portfolio to strengthen its “ability to support hyperscalers”.

“Together, we are well positioned to capitalise on the increasing demand for hyperscale data centres, fuelled by AI, cloud computing and the ongoing digital transformation across industries,” DigitalBridge explained.

Yondr will continue to operate as an independent company within DigitalBridge’s portfolio and the deal is expected to be finalised in early 2025, subject to closing conditions.

Jon Mauck, senior MD at DigitalBridge, said Yondr’s assets and strong relationships with hyperscale clients align with its “vision to support the future of digital infrastructure”.

Infrastructure interest

The deal comes a few months after DigitalBridge moved to acquire Japanese infrastructure company JTower.

Infrastructure investments are becoming increasingly attractive as companies spend to develop AI systems which require large amounts of computing power.

Last month, Microsoft teamed with investment company Blackrock to launch a fund worth more than $30 billion to invest in vital infrastructure including data centres.

Microsoft’s fund also includes participation from Abu-Dhabi-based MGX, which is backed by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

Notably, Bloomberg reported Mubadala committed to invest in Yondr in August. Given DigitalBridge’s deal, the status of that mooted investment is now unclear.