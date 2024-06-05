ST Telemedia Global Data Centres detailed its progress in reaching carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030, recording gains in the use of renewable energy sources three years ahead of schedule.

Its 2023 ESG report highlighted renewable energy usage reached 62.5 per cent across the group and carbon intensity was reduced 45.6 per cent from a 2021 baseline. Both achievements are three years ahead of its interim targets.

The company also improved average water usage effectiveness by 18.2 per cent year-on-year in 2023 and 30 per cent from a 2020 baseline.

President and CEO Bruno Lopez explained it is proud of the progress but added “there is still more to be done to further embed sustainability into every aspect of our business”.

The company last year launched its supplier code of conduct, designed to encourage suppliers to match its commitment to ESG principles. Nearly half of its data centres are certified as green buildings under recognised national or international programmes such as BCA Greenmark or LEED, the company stated.

The data centre provider was established in 2014 and operates about 170 facilities in 11 countries in Asia and Europe. Singaporean state-owned conglomerate Temasek owns its parent, Singapore Technologies Telemedia.