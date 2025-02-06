Japan-based KDDI appointed Hiromichi Matsuda as CEO to replace Makoto Takahashi, who is stepping down after seven years at the helm to become chair on 1 April.

Matsuda is a director and was named managing executive officer in April 2024.

Current chair Takashi Tanaka will remain a director and become a senior corporate adviser.

The appointments were made shortly before it issued its fiscal Q3 2025 results, covering the period to 31 January.

Net profit grew 4.8 per cent year-on-year to JPY185.3 billion ($1.2 billion) and operating revenue 1.4 per cent to JPY1.5 trillion.

Mobile revenue was flat at JPY387.9 trillion, with ARPU also stable at JPY3,970.

Its mobile user base increased 4.9 per cent to 70.2 million.

IoT connections rose 22.2 per cent to 48.5 million.

Business service unit sales were up 1.8 per cent to JPY333.5 billion.