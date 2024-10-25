The administration of US President Joe Biden issued a national security memorandum (NSM) on AI as part of a plan to put more guardrails in place for its development and ethical uses.

The NSM also seeks to build international consensus and governance around AI.

It marks the latest effort by the US government to put guidelines in place for how AI is used by large companies such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Microsoft.

It directs federal agencies to improve the security and diversity of chip supply chains and to ensure that as the US supports the development of government supercomputers and other emerging technologies they do so “with AI mind”.

The memo by the Biden administration declared other nations want to upend the US’ leadership in the AI sector by using “economic and technological espionage in efforts to steal” technology.

“This NSM makes collection on our competitors’ operations against our AI sector a top-tier intelligence priority and directs relevant US government entities to provide AI developers with the timely cybersecurity and counterintelligence information necessary to keep their inventions secure.”

The memo requires US agencies “to monitor, assess, and mitigate AI risks related to invasions of privacy, bias and discrimination, the safety of individuals and groups, and other human rights abuses”.

It formally designates the AI Safety Institute as the US industry’s primary point of contact in the US government.

The AI Safety Institute will work in tandem with additional US security agencies, including the intelligence community, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Energy.

The NSM also directs the US government to collaborate with allies and partners to make sure AI “is developed and used in ways that adhere to international law while protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms”.