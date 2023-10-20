Data and analytics company GlobalData cautioned that while generative AI is the latest innovation frontier, ethical, legal and economic concerns need to be addressed.

While Google, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Amazon are leading the generative AI charge across various fronts, Saurabh Daga, associate project manager of disruptive tech at GlobalData, stated future technological advancements in generative AI require innovation in tandem with responsible growth.

“While the growth of genAI looks unstoppable, it is clear that caution is required,” he stated.

Kiran Raj, practice head of disruptive tech at GlobalData, stated that with companies’ ambitious drive into the genAI space with fresh product innovations and alliances, tech leaders are grappling with pressing legal and ethical concerns

He noted the unique costs and challenges associated with AI operations added to complexity.

“Given the resource-intensive nature of large language models, there is a growing debate over the practicality of fixed-price schemes for AI offerings,” Raj stated.

One of the issues over the use of generative AI is a lack of clarity about which source code or open language is being used as information is gathered. Last month a group of US fiction writers sued OpenAI over alleged copyright infringement for using their novels to train ChatGPT’s large language model.

To address copyright infringement concerns related to the use of generative AI, Google and Microsoft have stated they will protect some of their customers from such claims.

Indeed, Daga stated AI generated content faces intense scrutiny, especially over intellectual property rights. As a result, he noted Big Tech has to manoeuvre through a nuanced legal framework to align their operations and strategies with the “fluctuating regulatory climate” while also managing risks and ensuring shareholder trust.

“Such a scenario can influence their developmental methods, product range and strategic integration of AI within their ecosystems,” Daga stated.