Google Cloud boosted its generative AI search capabilities for the healthcare sector with a service designed to rapidly source a wide-range of critical data for doctors and other clinical employees.

The new search platform is based on Google’s Vertex AI, which it claims allows customers to speed and scale new use cases faster by using pre-trained and custom tooling in a single platform.

The Vertex AI search tool enables doctors and healthcare workers to gather patient information from clinical notes and electronic health records so it can be accessed from a single location.

Its latest offering is integrated with Google’s existing Healthcare API and Healthcare Data Engine products.

The cloud giant stated the new search capabilities would provide results to healthcare professionals and patients at a faster rate while alleviating some of the administrative burden.

It also noted the platform would help solve growing issues with workforce shortages and provider burnout for healthcare and life science companies. Google Cloud stated customers would retain control over their data.

Google Cloud customers can sign-up for early access to the Vertex AI Search-based features for healthcare and life sciences to provide their feedback.

It’s currently testing the search platform with US health organisations such as Mayo Clinic, Hackensack Meridian Health and Highmark Health.