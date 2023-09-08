 Microsoft to shield customers from AI legal action - Mobile World Live
Home_AI & Cloud

Microsoft to shield customers from AI legal action

08 SEP 2023
Two hands, one human, one robotic, touch fingertips.

Microsoft announced it would protect customers using its generative AI-powered Copilot programme from copyright infringement lawsuits, an attempt to ease apprehension about the risk of IP claims.

In a blog, Hossein Nowbar, general counsel, corporate legal affairs and corporate secretary at Microsoft, stated if a third party sues a commercial customer for copyright infringement for using Copilot or the output they generate, it will defend them.

Microsoft will pay the amount of any judgements or settlements related to lawsuits “as long as the customer used the guardrails and content filters we have built into our products”.

He noted such protections are included to help adhere to copyrights.

“We are charging our commercial customers for our Copilot and if their use creates legal issues, we should make this our problem rather than our customers’”.

The programme extends existing Microsoft IP indemnification coverage.

Its Bing Chat Enterprise product is also covered by the scheme.

Microsoft asserted there is concern over a lack of clarity about which source code or open language is being used as information is gathered by generative AI chatbots.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

