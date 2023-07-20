 Apple develops generative AI tool - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple develops generative AI tool

20 JUL 2023

Bloomberg reported Apple moved to join the generative AI fray by building its own framework and tools to create large language models, but does not have a clear plan for delivering the technology to customers.

The news outlet stated AI has been a major initiative within Apple for several months, with various teams working on the project.

Bloomberg stated the company has a chatbot service called Apple GPT which was developed in late 2022, along with an AI framework named Ajax.

Security concerns initially hampered use of the chatbot, with employees requiring clearance to employ it, Bloomberg stated, citing uses in prototyping and answering questions.

Apple employees told Bloomberg the chatbot works in a similar way to Google’s Bard and Open AI’s ChatGPT.

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

