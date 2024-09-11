Industry association CTIA revealed data usage in the US broke the 100 trillion MB mark for the first time during 2023, credited to growing 5G coverage and an increase in fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband services using the technology.

Data consumption of 100.1 trillion MB was up from 73.7 trillion MB in 2022, the CTIA revealed in the latest edition of an annual survey for the wireless sector.

The CTIA stated more than 40 per cent of wireless connections in 2023 were 5G and in excess of 330 million citizens were covered by one or more 5G networks.

Nearly 40 per cent of all wireless devices had a 5G connection, a 34 per cent increase over 2022.

The CTIA stated the total number of wireless connections reached 558 million, more than 1.6 for every US resident.

It stated $30 billion was invested in the sector in 2023 and total outlay on spectrum in auctions topped $233 billion across an unspecified timeframe.

Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA president and CEO, stated for the US to continue to lead the world in wireless innovation, “the wireless industry needs Congress to restore the FCC’s auction authority and create a pipeline of much-needed mid-band spectrum”.

The CTIA stated there were 432,469 cell sites operating across the US at the end of 2023, up 24 per cent increase since siting reforms enacted in 2018.

It added the cost per megabyte of wireless data is down 50 per cent since 2020.

CTIA has surveyed operators annually since 1985.