KDDI and Kyocera developed wireless relay technology that significantly expands mmWave communication coverage, claiming a world’s first in a test in Tokyo and targeting commercial launch from April 2025.

In a statement, KDDI noted a trial in Nishi-Shinjuku district using 22 repeaters installed on street lights over a 600-square-metre area increased the coverage area from 33 per cent to 99 per cent compared with the existing 26GHz coverage rate.

The Japanese companies said they will continue tests until end-March, aiming to deliver faster and more stable communication services in downtown areas, stations, stadiums and other areas where traffic is expected to increase.

Kyocera developed the mmWave repeater, while KDDI designed the relay technology and planned the tests. The technology can be used with both 5G and 6G.

The compact repeater measures 216mm by 216mm by 246mm and weighs 4.9KG, which is about 70 per cent smaller than a typical mmWave base station.

Since mmWave spectrum tends to travel in a straight line and is affected by buildings and trees, the relay technology overcomes this by using repeaters to link together in a mesh pattern. The statement noted a repeater selects the relay route with the best wireless quality from among the radio waves received from multiple directions, forming a mesh-like area which expands the coverage area.