Operator trio MasOrange, Telefonica and Vodafone Group revealed plans to demonstrate the first use case of the Open Gateway Multi-Telco Innovation Lab at MWC25 Barcelona, in partnership with the i2CAT research centre.

During MWC25 Barcelona, the companies will demonstrate ViRe, a mobile application designed by technology company Laude to ensure a safe environment for individuals protected by restraining orders.

The operators explained a distinguishing feature of the proof-of-concept is the integration of the Open Gateway APIs.

In this case, Laude integrated various APIs provided by the laboratory, including device location verification, quality-on-demand, number verification, KYC and device swap, among others.

The application also employs AI algorithms powered by the APIs which are integrated into telecoms networks, offering “enhanced security and reliability”.

Laude is the first company to explore the potential of the APIs deployed by operators within the lab, the companies stated. The innovation lab launched in October 2024 and offers a “developer-ready environment” allowing companies and developers to explore and use telco capabilities through standardised APIs.

i2CAT serves as a coordinator, optimising the performance of the APIs.

The use case is designed to prioritise critical social needs and runs through the multi-operator mobile application to inform victims of the proximity or risky behaviour of people identified as dangerous in real time, along with alerting law enforcement and other people to offer extra protection.

The demonstration will be held at the GSMA stand in Hall 4 daily during MWC25 Barcelona.