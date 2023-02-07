 ZTE obtained the security certification of Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) with its 5G NR product - Mobile World Live
Partner Announcements

ZTE obtained the security certification of Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) with its 5G NR product

07 FEB 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has obtained the certification of NESAS Cybersecurity Certification Scheme – German Implementation (NESAS CCS-GI) with its 5G NR gNodeB product (HW Version V9200, SW Version 21.2, audit process HPPD Process-2017).

NESAS CCS-GI is German national certification scheme for 5G network, which includes process audits and product testing. According to BSI, “With the new certification, manufacturers of 5G mobile communications components may have the IT security properties of their 5G products independently checked and thus comply with the certification obligation for critical components in 5G networks contained in the Telecommunications Act, as amended (‘TKG’). The national certification scheme also serves as a model for a future European certification scheme under Regulation (EU) 2019/881 (Cybersecurity Act (CSA)). With its experience and knowledge, BSI is actively involved in shaping the future European 5G certification scheme (EU5G) and is thus driving forward secure digitization in Europe.”

As the first 5G equipment vendor with its 5G NR product obtained the NESAS CCS-GI certification, ZTE has demonstrated full compliance with all process requirements and security specifications during the certification.

The accomplishment of this certification demonstrates to the fullest extent that ZTE’s product security governance and 5G NR product have complied with the stringent security requirements of Germany. Also, ZTE’s gained practical experience contributes to advancing NESAS CCS-GI certification.

Moving forward, ZTE will maintain the attitude of openness and transparency, abide by the laws and regulations where business happens, and adopt and develop the best security practices in the industry. The company will always take the initiatives to obtain authoritative security certifications, carry out third-party independent security tests, and continue providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services.

For more details, please check the official website of Germany BSI.

