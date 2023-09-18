ZTE launches Internet CDN solution at IBC 2023, unlocking new revenue streams for operators

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has unveiled its Internet Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.This groundbreaking solution marks a significant shift from traditional operator CDN services, empowering operators to establish Internet CDNs for the Business-to-Business (B2B) market. By extending content delivery capabilities to the B2B sector, ZTE’s Internet CDN can now directly cater to content providers (CPs) and service providers (SPs) across various industries.

In the past two years, the video distribution industry has witnessed a notable shift in supply and demand dynamics. Telecom operators have increasingly extended their CDN services beyond serving their own Pay-TV services to encompass industrial customers. Simultaneously, prominent content providers are in pursuit of enhanced user experiences and cost-effective CDN services. With these shared needs and within an open and dynamic market environment, operators are presented with increased opportunities to enter the Internet CDN industry.

ZTE’s Internet CDN solution, compared to cloud CDN service providers, helps operators offering Internet CDN services enjoy the following distinct advantages in construction and operations:

Lower Construction Costs: Operators benefit from reduced construction costs due to their ownership of the transmission network, resulting in relatively low server expenses. Data indicates that up to 65% of infrastructure CAPEX can be saved.

Enhanced Network Management: Operators excel in network management with a unified plan for network-wide nodes, preventing disorderly network traffic. This approach not only alleviates pressure on backbone networks but also reduces inter-network traffic settlement.

Improved User Experiences: By siting CDN nodes closer to end-users, operators enable video viewers to enjoy live broadcasts with high-speed downloads and minimal latency.

Expanded Marketing Scenarios: Operators possess both Internet Data Center (IDC) and CDN resources, enabling the creation of flexible marketing scenarios and enhancing bargaining power.

These advantages position operators to provide superior Internet CDN services compared to their cloud-based counterparts.

As a world-leading provider of CDN solutions, ZTE has provided CDN products and solutions for more than 150 projects in over 40 countries around the world, with a service capacity of over 300 Tbps. ZTE’s Internet CDN system supports multi-content, full-service, and multi-terminal network-wide access. In addition, it also supports smooth upgrade based on the existing traditional CDN system, which can help operators develop new services and cement their position in the industry. ZTE will continue to provide superior video service and help operators unlock new revenue streams in more areas.