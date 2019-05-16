ZTE Helps TOT to Increase the Fixed Broadband Coverage of Thailand Villages

PARTNER FEATURE: In Thailand, the fixed broadband coverage of rural area is very low compared with urban area. In the beginning of 2017, among 74987 villages, 60% still have no fixed broadband coverage. The major reasons lead to this situation are higher construction cost, harsh outdoor environment and longer period of ROI (return on investment).
Without broadband, the lower informatization level makes village people unable to access advanced agriculture technology and unable to communicate with broader external market. This situation is not good for eliminating poverty and the sustainable development of rural area.
The “Thailand 4.0” plan started from 2017 is planned to promote Thailand economy to a higher level by introducing new emerging industries. An important part of this plan is to eliminate “inequality trap”, which including information gap between urban and rural area.
To meet this challenge, Thailand government started the Village Broadband Internet project (Net Pracharat, https://netpracharat.com/Netpracharat_EN/one-page/) to improve the informatization level of rural area, and TOT (Telephone of Thailand Public Company Limited) is the owner responsible for network deployment.
As long term strategic partner, TOT choose ZTE to take part in this project together.
Based on the rich experience in Thailand market, ZTE proposes special designed solutions for this project.
In this network architecture, three major parts are OLT for fiber aggregation, outdoor optical fiber and terminal ONT for user access. Each part must face the special requirements of rural environment.
To Dec 2017, the Net Pracharat project finished fixed broadband coverage of 24700 rural villages successfully. To Dec 2018, the villages with access to fixed broadband reach to more than 90%.
Based on this broadband network, Thailand government set up the free WiFi hotspot for rural people, even unaffordable one can visit Internet easily, the network speed can up to download 30Mbps and upload 10Mbps. To Nov 2018, there are more than 4.5 million subscribers accessed to the free WiFi. The subscribers increased with the rate of 200,000-300,000 every month. According to the statistics, till Sept 2018, Thailand government provided training of career skill for more than 1 million local people through this broadband network. This achievement greatly improved the development level of rural area.
In 2019, TOT and ZTE will jointly extend the fixed broadband coverage to the schools in remote areas.