Vodafone UK backed up a push of standalone (SA) 5G services to the business sector with research showing high levels of demand for the technology, using its study as another warning operator consolidation is needed to reap the full potential of the networks.

A survey of 462 business customers by a Vodafone team found 39 per cent have already prepared to invest in SA 5G and 14 per cent intend to do so within 12 months. The operator added 93 per cent believe reliable data connectivity is now a core factor in their success.

The operator published the results as it begins offering services on the network to enterprises, and small- and medium-sized businesses “in some areas”.

Vodafone noted 89 per cent of business users want to employ technology to “improve the operational efficiency of their business in an increasingly competitive digital environment”.

The caveat perhaps came when Vodafone detailed plans to bolster its SA 5G network with an £11 billion investment, provided a sought-after merger with 3 UK is approved.

Business director Nick Gliddon said the positive response to SA 5G among business customers highlighted the technology is “the doorway to innovation, new revenues and better connection with employees”.

But he added Vodafone needs consolidation “to bring the benefits” of SA 5G to everyone, warning the UK “cannot avoid a digital divide without it”.

Vodafone backed up its call for consolidation by noting the potential in the business sector alone.

It stated there are more than 5.6 million private-sector businesses in the UK, all of which stand to benefit from improved access to training, remote support and hybrid working models.

Vodafone expects network slicing to be a game-changer, noting the possibility to create tailored connectivity services.