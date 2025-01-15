GSMA research into 5G in Europe indicated the technology would hit 80 per cent adoption and boost the continent’s economy by €164 billion by 2030, but the industry body warned uptake continued to lag several other regions.

At the end of 2024, 5G accounted for 30 per cent of Europe’s connections compared with a global average of 24 per cent, the GSMA stated in its Mobile Economy Europe report.

However, the adoption rate was cited as being behind other advanced regions including North America, East Asia and Gulf Cooperation Council states. In these areas, the GSMA noted operators were already shifting attention to the next generation of networks.

The industry association stated “urgent policy reforms” are required “to drive a step-change in access to investment across” Europe and maintain the region’s competitiveness.

By 2026, 5G is expected to become the dominant generation of mobile technology in Europe. It already accounts for the majority of connections in Germany and Switzerland, with Denmark, Finland, Norway and the UK all having rates above 40 per cent.

The standalone variant of 5G had been launched by 18 European operators as of September 2024, though the GSMA noted increased proliferation of this and 5G-Advanced would be hampered unless current regulatory challenges were resolved to encourage digital infrastructure investment.

“Europe is at a crossroads in its development of the digital infrastructure that its businesses and citizens will need to succeed. It is concerning to see it falling further and further behind other large markets around the world”, GSMA chief regulatory officer John Giusti said.

Highlighting the more than €1 trillion the mobile industry contributes to the economy, he argued swift reform of policies was needed to “support strong, sustained network innovation and to re-establish a leadership position in the global technology marketplace by 2030”.

The GSMA urged the European Commission to complete digital single market policy involving cross-border services; “ensure fairness in the internet value chain”; and review merger regulation.