US vendor Celona extended its private 5G network platform into China by striking partnerships with various companies to offer its 5G LAN service to enterprises.

Celona is collaborating with industrial IoT company Xingtera, which has offices in both the US state of California and in Shanghai, China.

Oriental Cable Network Co., the operating entity of China Broadcasting Network in Shanghai, is providing the spectrum for the service while IT infrastructure company Inspur is supplying the private 5G network core and edge servers.

In addition to operator deals, Celona works with industry partners to provide private network services across manufacturing, logistics and transport industries.

With the expansion, Celona stated global industrial organisations with facilities in China can now deploy a common architecture for secure wireless connectivity across the country.

In early 2023, Celona co-founder and CEO Rajeev Shah outlined a plan to Mobile World Live to push the availability of its private network offerings globally in an effort to better compete against rival Nokia.

Shah stated, “by working with the right strategic partners to create this new option for private 5G deployments in China, we have captured the final frontier”.