AST SpaceMobile successfully deployed its first five commercial satellites following a launch six-weeks ago and is now preparing commercial and US government services.

The satellite provider plans to offer direct-to-device services on low-band spectrum through strategic partnerships with AT&T, Verizon and Vodafone Group, among others.

AST SpaceMobile founder, chair and CEO Abel Avellan stated the five satellites “are the largest commercial communications arrays ever launched in low Earth orbit”.

The company is using Verizon and AT&T’s 850MHz spectrum, which is compatible with current standard smartphones, for a non-continuous, direct-to-device service in the US.

It targets 100 per cent nationwide coverage with more than 5,600 cells. The first five birds will provide about an hour of connectivity during two passes each day.

AST SpaceMobile is building 17 second generation satellites, which have a larger array than its initial birds and are scheduled to launch in 2025.

Avellan stated the Block 2 BlueBird satellites will have ten-times the capacity of its current birds.

AST SpaceMobile faces stiff competition in the direct-to-device sector from companies including Apple and Lynk Global, and Starlink and T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile was recently granted permission to test its service in areas of the US hit by hurricanes.

On an earnings call, CEO Mike Sievert said it handled “hundreds of thousands of successfully completed text messages to people that otherwise wouldn’t have seen them”.

He added a beta is “getting closer and closer”.