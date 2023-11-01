Verizon named Tony Skiadas (pictured) as its permanent CFO, a role he held on an interim basis since the departure of Matt Ellis in May.

A representative told Mobile World Live Skiadas’ appointment is effective from today (1 November). He was also named as a Verizon EVP.

Skiadas was previously SVP and controller for Verizon, along with holding SVP and CFO roles for the operator’s financial services arm.

The executive also counts a stint as principal accounting officer among his prior roles, during which he oversaw a financial transformation programme.

He also held various other financial management and executive roles, including participating in merger integration activities surrounding the formation of Verizon Wireless in 2000.

Skiadas started his career with Bell Atlantic Mobile in 1996.