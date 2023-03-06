Verizon shuffles management as CFO departs

Verizon announced CFO Matt Ellis (pictured) is to depart the company in May 2023 to pursue other opportunities, as part of a wider senior management reshuffle.

Ellis, who joined Verizon in 2013 and was appointed to CFO in 2016, will be replaced by SVP and controller Tony Skiadas, the company stated.

During his time at Verizon, Ellis also worked on mobile and fixed operations, including the operator’s business services, fibre broadband and TV footprint.

Meanwhile, Skiadas, who headed multiple teams within Verizon’s finance organisation will be succeeded by current VP of accounting and external reporting Mary-Lee Stillwell.

New consumer boss

Transformations in senior leadership roles also include the appointment of Sowmyanarayan Sampath, currently head of Verizon Business Group, to EVP and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, a move the company hopes will help attract new clients across its portfolio.

The company named Kyle Malady, head of Global Networks and Technology, as Sampath’s successor.

SVP and chief network officer Joe Russo will take over Malady’s role, focusing on C-band and 5G deployments.

Verizon CFO Hans Vestberg said the appointments would help to grow and develop “the next-generation of our leadership teams”.

“This is a significant step in the transformation we started four years ago to be customers’ choice for the next generation of communications technology,” he added.