Verizon implemented the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mandated rules for displaying broadband labels to give consumers a clear view of costs and data rates, ahead of a deadline next month.

A representative from Verizon told Mobile World Live (MWL) the operator “supports the goal of the FCC broadband labels in helping to ensure consumers have all the facts before choosing a home internet provider, which is why we chose to launch the labels this week”.

The FCC adopted the broadband label order in 2022 as part of the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act. The labels also include information about introductory rates and data allowances and will have links to information about network management practices and privacy policies.

In October 2023, the FCC stated the majority of large broadband internet providers would be required to display the labels by 10 April 2024, while operators with 100,000 subscribers or less have until 10 October 2024.

The Verizon representative noted the broadband labels don’t include all of Verizon’s available discounts, offers and perks for its fixed and mobile broadband services.

A representative from AT&T told MWL it also plans to meet the FCC’s deadline to implement the labels and will meet the FCC’s requirements “to help consumers navigate the choices they have for choosing broadband and help ensure they have access to customer friendly labels”.

The agency modelled the broadband labels after nutrition labels used for food products. It also requires the labels to be displayed on service providers’ main purchasing pages online.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel previously stated the “labels can’t be buried in multiple clicks or reduced to a link or icon that a consumer might miss”.