MTN Group expanded a collaboration with software specialist Genesys and Accenture to improve customer experience through the adoption of cloud-native solutions and advanced AI capabilities.

In a joint statement, the African operator explained it will now deploy Genesys Cloud CX platform for thousands of agents across its markets, highlighting the use of machine learning technology to help understand customer queries “more intuitively” and generate real-time analytics.

The company began to adopt the platform in select countries over the past year, including in home market South Africa, Nigeria and Uganda. The company said adoption in South Africa had already resulted in a 40 per cent year-on-year reduction in call volume from subscribers.

MTN claims AI analytics will further enhance customer service by offering highly personalised solutions, assisting agents to better understand behaviours and preferences. This enables agents to tailor interactions according to the needs of each subscriber.

Nitesh Singh, Accenture Africa’s communications, media and telecoms lead said it is assisting MTN through optimising costs and building resilient cloud technology.

New Zealand operator Spark had also deployed Genesys’ platform to personalise customer experience and streamline its contact centre operations.