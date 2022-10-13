 Spark streamlines contact centre operations - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Spark streamlines contact centre operations

13 OCT 2022

Spark New Zealand completed a migration to a single cloud-based contact centre platform from a mix of legacy systems, supporting its aim to improve the customer experience and service delivery by streaming operations.

In a statement, Spark claimed the move to the Genesys Cloud CX platform enables its frontline teams to shift to where demand is highest, respond to customers faster and resolve issues more effectively.

James Palmer-Dale, chapter lead of customer engagement solutions at Spark, noted it already offers the platform to business customers, meaning it “understood the benefits offered” by being able to personalise and enhance the experience.

Spark explained the platform supports its in-house unified frontline business model, which can dynamically move teams to match changing customer needs.

Palmer-Dale explained Spark is now well positioned to expand its customer service capabilities in voice and digital channels, and benefit from bot, AI and machine learning offerings to improve services.

The move also reduced Spark’s hardware footprint, cutting the number of servers required from 300 across multiple sites to 12.

Spark employs more than 1,400 staff in customer support roles across its contact centre, virtual and retail channels, and offshore call centre in Manila

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

