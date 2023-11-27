SK Telecom (SKT) forged deals with CelcomDigi in Malaysia, game developer and publisher Agate in Indonesia and IoT platform provider Cosmic Technologies in the Philippines to create local content for the South Korean company’s metaverse platform ifland.

In a statement, SKT explained publishing partnerships with the three companies are aimed at developing localised content and marketing materials in each market as well as providing primary customer support.

The operator added the deals enable its partners to gain experience in the metaverse business without making initial investments for service development, while allowing SKT to deliver content tailored to each country or region. The companies started tests for service localisation, including joint marketing activities as well as local events held by the partners in dedicated sections of ifland.

SKT also is working to add Indonesian, Malay, Hindi and Spanish to the list of languages supported on ifland.

A year ago, SKT set the goal of making the service a leading global metaverse space, launching the platform in 49 international markets, and forging distribution and content deals with local partners in several countries.