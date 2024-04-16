Iliad Group’s Polish operator Play deepened ties with Netcracker Technology to extend its BSS functions, as it adapts to a business landscape much changed by various acquisitions and sales.

Netcracker Technology stated Play stands to gain access to high-level system performance and visibility into critical business processes as part of an extended relationship covering professional services and digital BSS.

The US-based BSS and OSS specialist stated Play is also set for a shorter time to market for new products and services, along with a bump in service quality.

A long-term relationship between the companies seems to have been a decisive factor in Play’s move to expand its work with Netcracker Technology.

The operator’s chief IT officer Pawel Passowicz said the companies had worked together “for many years, through several business changes and acquisitions”, with Play keen to access Netcracker Technology’s expertise “in key areas, such as application development and supporting our BSS stack”.

Play’s needs have changed due to various shifts in its business following Iliad moves to acquire fixed line player UPC Poland and the mobile player’s own purchase of a majority stake in online video delivery platform company Redge Technologies.