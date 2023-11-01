Veon unveiled a new brand in Uzbekistan dubbed OQ, positioned as a digital operator offering a suite of entertainment-focused services and targeting customers which heavily use mobile data streaming.

The company stated OQ will give users greater flexibility in choosing monthly tariffs according to their needs, and a dedicated mobile app will provide access to a range of content including music, radio and films.

OQ’s content library will apparently be constantly updated and subscribers can select different offerings to create their own entertainment bundle. Tariffs will be adjusted accordingly and there is a plan for the business to eventually produce “exclusive” media content.

These services will “transform the traditional telecommunications market in Uzbekistan and create a new way for digital native users to engage with digital lifestyle”, said head of OQ Abdulaziz Mansurov.

Users will also be able to connect to “new mobile applications rapidly” using biometrics verification, which the operator group claimed is the first in the country’s telecoms industry.

OQ’s mobile app is now available on Apple and Android OS.