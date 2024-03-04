AT&T appointed former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer (pictured) to its board, effective immediately, to serve on its audit committee, alongside the corporate development and finance committee.

Mayer’s election brings the number of AT&T directors to 11.

She is currently CEO of Sunshine Products, a technology start-up she co-founded in 2018.

Mayer served as CEO and president of the board at Yahoo before stepping down in 2017 after Verizon bought it operating business for $4.5 billion. She also worked at Google for 13 years and has been a member of Walmart’s board since 2012.

AT&T chair Bill Kennard stated Mayer’s “extensive background in technology and her deep understanding of how consumers experience and engage with the internet will be a valuable addition to the board”.