Optus prepared to deploy Ericsson’s multi-operator Radio Dot system across Australia to improve indoor 5G coverage, following a trial at the operator’s laboratory.

In a statement, Ericsson explained Optus will begin rolling out the Radio Dot system at various venues in New South Wales and use the equipment as an overlay in locations where the operator deployed legacy equipment to boost capacity.

The multi-operator equipment provides indoor 5G coverage in indoor environments and is compatible with all Australian operators’ 3.5GHz spectrum, enabling them to share overall network costs.

Optus VP of access network strategy, planning and quality Kent Wu, noted the rollout will enable it to support consumer and enterprise customers across multiple venues to deliver a high capacity 5G service.

The operator unveiled plans to upgrade its RAN by deploying Ericsson equipment in 2022, targeting energy savings of up to 25 per cent.