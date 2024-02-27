Justin Springham is joined by José María Álvarez-Pallete, Chairman & CEO, at MWC24 to discuss the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and how it is shaping the future of connectivity.
MWC Barcelona 2024 Telefonica Video
